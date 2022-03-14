Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s previous close.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,000. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $24.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $5,393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

