Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FXLV. Cowen reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.
Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,779. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.
About F45 Training (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
