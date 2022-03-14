Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $15.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FXLV. Cowen reduced their price objective on F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,779. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $100,164,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of F45 Training by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 6,441,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 117,350 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of F45 Training by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 354,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

