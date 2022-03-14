F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Down 29.1% in February

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 13th total of 231,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

