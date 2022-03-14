Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 86459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The business had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

