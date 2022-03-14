FAT Brands (FAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FAT opened at $7.35 on Monday. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is currently -32.91%.

FAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FAT Brands worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

