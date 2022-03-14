FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

FATBB stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FAT Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.

