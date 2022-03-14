FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.
FATBB stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $30.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.
FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
FAT Brands Inc is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBB)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.