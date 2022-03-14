Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares were down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 2,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 626,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FATH shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $12.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.