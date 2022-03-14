Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Tops $1.27

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00044904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.44 or 0.06552634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,827.37 or 1.00030418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

