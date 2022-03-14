Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars.

