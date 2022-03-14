Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.34. The stock had a trading volume of 460,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,783. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $97.87 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

