FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for FedNat in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FedNat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNHC. StockNews.com began coverage on FedNat in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.88. FedNat has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.60. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

