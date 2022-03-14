Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$125,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Rating) insider John Welborn purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($91,240.88).

John Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 8th, John Welborn 10,000,000 shares of Fenix Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Fenix Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fenix Resources (ASX:FEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.