Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$125,000.00 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX – Get Rating) insider John Welborn purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$125,000.00 ($91,240.88).

John Welborn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fenix Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, John Welborn 10,000,000 shares of Fenix Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral tenements in Western Australia. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge project located in Perth. It also explores for vanadium and manganese deposits. The company was formerly known as Emergent Resources Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fenix Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fenix Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.