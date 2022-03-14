Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Lowered to Hold at BNP Paribas

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $1,870.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.14) to GBX 2,200 ($28.83) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.31) to GBX 1,870 ($24.50) in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,285.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVTF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

