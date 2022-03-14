Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $229.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.50 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 230.52 ($3.02), with a volume of 401700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.22).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 293.02.

About Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

