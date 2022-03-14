Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $42.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $57.33.

