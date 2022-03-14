Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.63.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE FIS opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.02. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

