Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s current price.
GPE stock traded up GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 691.20 ($9.06). 75,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,398. Fidelity Special Values has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 748 ($9.80).
Fidelity Special Values Company Profile (Get Rating)
