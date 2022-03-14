Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GPE stock traded up GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 691.20 ($9.06). 75,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,398. Fidelity Special Values has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.80).

