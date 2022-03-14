Financial Contrast: Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) vs. Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Kuke Music shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kuke Music and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuke Music $24.96 million 4.04 -$2.38 million ($0.12) -28.42 Strategic Education $1.13 billion 1.27 $55.09 million $2.29 25.51

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Kuke Music. Kuke Music is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kuke Music and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuke Music -9.75% 4.76% 3.87% Strategic Education 4.87% 6.77% 4.97%

Volatility & Risk

Kuke Music has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kuke Music and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuke Music 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 1 2 0 2.67

Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $80.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.39%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Kuke Music.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Kuke Music on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuke Music (Get Rating)

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions. The Music Events Business segment is involved in the provision of music festival events and music performance services. The company licenses its music content primarily to online music entertainment platforms and digital music service providers, as well as film and TV production companies, airlines, and smart hardware companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had 743 institutional subscribers, including 444 universities and music conservatories, as well as 299 public libraries. Kuke Music Holding Limited was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Strategic Education (Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

