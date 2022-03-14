Financial Survey: SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SkillSoft has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SkillSoft and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkillSoft 0 2 4 0 2.67 Grid Dynamics 0 1 5 0 2.83

SkillSoft presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 119.27%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 154.19%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than SkillSoft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of SkillSoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SkillSoft and Grid Dynamics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkillSoft N/A N/A -$72.46 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 2.95 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -73.38

Grid Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than SkillSoft.

Profitability

This table compares SkillSoft and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkillSoft N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -3.64% 12.30% 10.80%

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats SkillSoft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SkillSoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets. It provides comprehensive suite of content, including library of authorized technology and developer curricula, and multiple learning modalities that dramatically increase learner engagement and retention. The company is based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

About Grid Dynamics (Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

