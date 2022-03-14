Firo Achieves Market Cap of $51.46 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. Firo has a market capitalization of $51.46 million and $9.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00010154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,162 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

