First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,549 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Citigroup increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.