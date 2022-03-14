First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,927 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $106.05 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $109.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

