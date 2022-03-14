First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

VLO opened at $91.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.22%.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

