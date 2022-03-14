First Midwest Bank Trust Division Buys 2,787 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.