First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $108.75 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

