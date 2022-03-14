First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.60 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $43,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,611 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.