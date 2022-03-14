First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $121.69 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.