First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $78.51 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

