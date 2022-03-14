First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $1,965,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 94.7% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.69 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.