First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after buying an additional 186,193 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after purchasing an additional 163,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.07 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

