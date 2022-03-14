First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after acquiring an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

UNP stock opened at $261.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

