First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.