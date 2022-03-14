First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $164.46

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $164.46 and last traded at $164.46, with a volume of 37391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 192.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

