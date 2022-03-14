First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 382,354 shares.The stock last traded at $43.30 and had previously closed at $43.49.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 622,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 431,548 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,682,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,056,000 after acquiring an additional 325,889 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $14,598,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $13,350,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

