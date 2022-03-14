First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,301,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.91. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

