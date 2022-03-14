First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.70

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 3936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

