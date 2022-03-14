First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $94.70

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.17, with a volume of 3936 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

