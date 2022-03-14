FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FE opened at $43.97 on Monday. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

