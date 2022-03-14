Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,481 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $94.30. 71,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

