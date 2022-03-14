Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.
NYSE:DFP opened at $25.32 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
