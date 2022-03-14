Flamingo Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $53.87 million and $9.57 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

