Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fluent in a report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 967,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 47,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

