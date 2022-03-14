Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.09

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.09 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $830.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

