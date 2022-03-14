ForgeRock (FORG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – ForgeRock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

3/2/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $38.00.

3/2/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00.

2/28/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $24.00.

1/20/2022 – ForgeRock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

1/18/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – ForgeRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $40.00 to $32.00.

NYSE FORG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,822. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.82. ForgeRock Inc has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,466,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

