Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.87% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392,117 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $4,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FSM opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

