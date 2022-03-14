Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $42.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 7,203.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 44.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.