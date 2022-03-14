Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $12.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00045051 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.76 or 0.06620851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,881.60 or 1.00020880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040801 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

