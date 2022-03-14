Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) Short Interest Down 29.4% in February

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $50,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.