Freshworks Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 21st (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks’ (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Freshworks had issued 28,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $1,026,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. After the expiration of Freshworks’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

FRSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $83,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,388 shares of company stock worth $3,296,768. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its position in Freshworks by 15,228.4% during the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after buying an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the period. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

