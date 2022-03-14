Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($44.89) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.75) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.23) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.75) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.74 ($52.28).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.52 ($27.94). 35,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($40.95) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.03.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

