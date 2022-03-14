Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($44.89) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.75) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.23) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.75) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €47.74 ($52.28).

Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €25.52 ($27.94). 35,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($40.95) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($49.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.03.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

